Protected in parts of Pennsylvania, brown trout have a bounty on them in stretch of Colorado River

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission last November adopted a change to trout-harvesting regulations on 12 streams located in eastern and central parts of the state. The law, known as a “miscellaneous special regulation,” protects wild brown trout in some Class A wild trout stream sections. Ironically, across the country, on a stretch of the Colorado River in Glen Canyon National Park, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, working with the National Park Service, has placed a bounty on brown trout with the Brown Trout Incentivized Harvest program.