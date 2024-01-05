Army Corps of Engineers triples down on invasive carp barrier effort

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The best hope for keeping invasive Asian carp from infiltrating the Great Lakes, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is the Brandon Road Project. That project, however, is about a billion dollars short of getting full funding and likely a decade or more from completion – when and if someone does find the money. So much for government efficiency to handle what has been labeled the most significant threat to the ecology of the Great Lakes in the past three decades.