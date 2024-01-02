Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation conserves land in Pennsylvania elk range

Missoula, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation collaborated with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and private landowners to conserve what were 649 acres of private land in the heart of Pennsylvania’s elk range and place it in the public’s hands.

The Goetz Summit Acquisition project area is about five miles east of St. Marys and will be incorporated into State Game Land 14 for hunting, fishing and other recreational access.

“Every little piece of elk habitat matters,” said Kyle Weaver, foundation president and CEO. “This transaction protects crucial winter, year-round and transitional range for elk, white-tailed deer, black bears, wild turkeys and other wildlife.”

According to Weaver, the purchase also opens the door for active forest management to enhance forage and habitat for all of these species as well as improve overall forest health.

RELATED CONTENT FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Pennsylvania elk hunters enjoy big success

The toughest hunts yield the greatest rewards

Want the best experience from a mountain hunt? Here are important factors to consider

The project also conserves a segment of Big Run, a designated Class A trout stream that supports wild brook trout, and its associated riparian habitat.

In addition to the foundation, funding sources include Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, the Game Commission, and The Nature Conservancy.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has an extensive conservation history in Pennsylvania. Since 1994, it worked with partners to conserve or enhance 29,443 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 10,838 acres.

That includes more than 30 land conservation and habitat stewardship projects within 20 miles of this latest project site.

The foundation is working with the Game agency to close phase II of the project, which would add an additional 1,739 acres to State Game Land 14, in 2025.

Doing so will create a contiguous link of more than 21,500 acres of commission-managed public-access acres previously separated by the Goetz Summit property.