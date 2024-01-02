Pennsylvania bear hunters take fewer than 3,000 bruins for first time since 2007

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Preliminary bear harvest figures indicate that hunters in Pennsylvania harvested 2,906 bears during all seasons in 2023. This is the first time in 16 years that the harvest has dropped below 3,000 bears. The harvest was below 3,000 in 2007 and also in 2002, but you have to go way back to 1999 to find harvests consistently below 3,000.