New York Reader Stories: Whitetail fawn rescued after getting caught between a rock and a hard place

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I was up on land I recently bought in Washington County, N.Y., putting a wooden seat on a metal stand. As I was in the stand I started hearing a weird noise. At first, I thought it was a strange bird. I was running an impact, so it was loud through the woods and I didn’t think much of the sound. As I climbed out of the stand and heard the noise, I realized that it was coming from the ground and immediately recognized the sound was of a crying fawn.