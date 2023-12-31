Here are ways to honor the legacy of hunting, fishing companions

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The end of the year and that longest night of Winter Solstice always tend to make me a little maudlin and introspective. It’s often a time when I miss my now-gone outdoor companions the most. I reflect on the memories I have enjoyed making over the years with those friends. I also tend to think of how we can memorialize our late outdoor friends and companions.