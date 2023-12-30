Ohio’s two-day gun season goes well for many hunters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Very good weather on the first – and only – Saturday of Ohio’s recent two-day firearms deer-hunting season delivered a surprisingly good crop of animals. For the Sunday – or the second day of the two-day season – not so much. In all, the Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 oft-called “bonus gun season” yielded 15,469 deer, nearly identical to the 2022 two-day season take of 15,164 animals.