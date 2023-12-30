Ohio DNR adds 844 acres of public land in Coshocton County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In an attempt to prevent American Electric Power (AEP) from selling off 844 acres of previously strip-mined land in Coshocton County to private developers, the Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) recently bought the acreage for $1.8 million, according to John Sambuco, the division’s federal aid lands coordinator. “AEP is in the process of divesting most of their past power generation land. If we do not act now, those lands will be sold off to private interests, removing them from public recreation,” he said.