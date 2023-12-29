Pennsylvania bills to address crop damage would also add a 10th seat to PGC board

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Several senators are working on legislation to further enhance hunting as a tool to address crop damage on farms in Pennsylvania. The legislation is currently being drafted but is expected to be introduced as a group of four bills early this year. In addition to crop damage, one of the bills will also create a 10th seat on the Pennsylvania Game Commission board to be filled by someone from the agriculture community.