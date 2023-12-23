Public land hunters need to be aware of DEC’s permit process as Long Island deer hunt starts Jan. 7

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sunday, Jan. 7, will mark the opening day of Long Island’s firearms deer season, a season which since the mid-1960s has allowed not only Long Island hunters, but also a surprising number of hunters from upstate and even from outside New York, one last chance to get outdoors in pursuit of their favorite big game animal. As Brian O’Keefe, a North Merrick native who usually hunts in Orange and Sullivan counties, observed, “I appreciate not having to cross a bridge and drive for hours to hunt deer."