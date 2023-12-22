Wisconsin Warden Brian Knepper chosen for Safari Club Int’l award

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Brian Knepper, a lieutenant conservation warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, received the 2022 Shikar Safari Club International Wildlife Officer of the Year Award at the Dec. 13 Natural Resources Board (NRB) meeting in Madison. Knepper leads the DNR’s homeland security efforts for the Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection in Madison.