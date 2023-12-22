Vic Attardo: Savvy techniques for catching crappies on the ice

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For a moment, this silver-sided crappie glistened like the cold winter sun and the early morning reflection on the ice. Fresh from the frozen lake, the crappie was a feather in my cap. It was that much of a joy to catch. Crappies aren’t an easy take on the ice and this first-of-the-morning – a plump 14-incher no less – required a trick that fishermen would call a “finesse tactic.”