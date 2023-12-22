Notes off a soiled cuff: Tom Boop’s deer column elicits mixed opinions from Pennsylvania hunters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I asked him why the tragedy affected him so deeply, given that he didn’t know Seville, and his response will no doubt resonate with many aging hunters. “I will turn 69 in a few days, and I have had double hip replacements,” he said. “So I understand the challenge of treestands.