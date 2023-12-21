Interested in Iowa’s fisheries? Seasonal job opportunities available this summer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau has openings for seasonal fisheries workers for the summer 2024 season at fisheries offices across Iowa. It's an opportunity to learn about fisheries careers and gain valuable experience while working alongside biologists and technicians. Positions are available in research, management, culture and aquatic invasive species.