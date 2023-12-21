Demolition project at Iowa’s Springbrook State Park draws concern from commission

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A plan to demolish five buildings at Springbrook State Park ran into opposition last Thursday at the monthly meeting of the Iowa Natural Resources Commission, with at least two board members expressing concern that the project could bring a wave of protests from the public. At heart is the proposed demolition of a 54-year-old classroom/office building, a dining hall and three dormitory buildings at the site, located in Guthrie County.