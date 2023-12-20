Higher yielding varieties of switchgrass could mean more wildlife habitat

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

This summer, the Association of Warm Season Grass Producers planted three test plots with six varieties of switchgrass and big bluestem. The plots were planted on the Bruce Trumbower farm in Hunlock Creek, and they will be monitored for disease resistance, establishment and yield.