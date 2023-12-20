Harvest dips for Minnesota’s 2023 late-season CWD management hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota's late CWD hunt took place this past weekend, Dec. 15-17, in seven 600 Series deer permit areas and one in the 300 Series DPAs. The Minnesota DNR saw a decrease in harvest from last year’s CWD hunt. Todd Froberg, DNR big-game program coordinator, said this year’s harvest during the special disease-management hunt totaled 559 deer, compared with last year’s harvest total of 610. He added that the total deer harvest in 2023 is still 8% lower than last year’s total.