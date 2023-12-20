A mobile mussels lab starts in Maryland aimed at restoring populations in the Susquehanna River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A new Maryland Department of Natural Resources project is aiming at raising imperiled freshwater mussels and restoring them to waters of the Susquehanna River basin – all from the back of a trailer. The department’s Mobile Mussel Propagation Trailer began operations this October. It’s currently parked in Susquehanna State Park and is raising juvenile mussels from the Susquehanna River, where the mollusks play an important role in filtering water.