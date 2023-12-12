Minnesota’s Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Try shallow points for early-winter success

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I absolutely love early ice! It’s amazing how shallow fish can be this time of year. I generally will start very shallow for most species. I seek out shallow weed flats or bays that have lots of standing vegetation.