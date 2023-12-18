Pennsylvania’s Hunters Sharing the Harvest sees positive start for venison donations this year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Early reports from the last few days of the rifle deer season in Pennsylvania indicate venison donations to Hunters Sharing the Harvest are ahead of last year’s record pace. According to Executive Director Randy Ferguson, as of Dec. 8 – the second to last day of the rifle season – donations were up about 34% from the same time last year.