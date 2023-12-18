Initial phase of deer hunts in two Pittsburgh parks goes smoothly

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The harvest count in Pittsburgh's first-ever controlled bowhunt is 80 deer as of Dec. 9, when the program was paused for an 18-day break until after Christmas. Archery began in two city parks – 644-acre Frick and 288-acre Riverview – Sept. 30 and concludes Jan. 27. The 30 hunters chosen in the lottery-based initiative are required to harvest a doe before they target a buck and to donate venison from their first kill to a food-distribution charity.