Tragic death of Pennsylvania hunter in tree-stand fire is a lesson for others

The sad news that a Pennsylvania deer hunter burned to death in his treestand recently was carried by media outlets across the country. The sad story “had legs” as news professionals sometimes say, because the terrible tragedy resonated with so many deer hunters across colder climates who have used propane heaters to warm shooting huts. The hunter died Nov. 25 in Fulton County after his treestand caught fire and he couldn’t escape the flames, on the opening morning of deer season.