Prosecutors charge Michigan conservation officer in campground shooting

Lansing, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Michigan conservation officer in connection with a campground shooting that left one person wounded.

Ryan Cox, 22, was charged last week in Mecosta County with one count of felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a firearm violation, according to a news release from the state attorney general’s office. Both charges are felonies. The assault count carries a maximum 10-year prison term.

According to the the attorney general’s office release, Cox was off duty when he intervened in a verbal and physical altercation between his father and other campers at the Merrill-Gorrell County Park in Barryton in May. He announced himself as DNR law enforcement before firing multiple shots, striking one person.

The DNR requested state police investigate the incident. Cox is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 27. It was unclear whether Cox has an attorney.

