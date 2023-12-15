Preliminary estimates show 11.8% decline in Michigan’s 2023 deer harvest, led by steep decline in U.P.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Preliminary data from the Michigan DNR shows the 2023 state white-tailed deer harvest is down significantly, though the reasons why may not become clear until next year. With roughly 85% to 90% of expected deer registrations in through Dec. 8, the total statewide harvest was down 11.8% compared to the same time last year, Chad Stewart, the DNR’s deer and elk manager, told Michigan Outdoor News.