Search
Friday, December 15th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, December 15th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Preliminary estimates show 11.8% decline in Michigan’s 2023 deer harvest, led by steep decline in U.P.

Preliminary results through Dec. 8 shows that the whitetail harvest statewide fell by 11.8% from 2022. The biggest decline was in the Upper Peninsula, which was down 26% compared to last year. (USFWS photo)
Preliminary data from the Michigan DNR shows the 2023 state white-tailed deer harvest is down significantly, though the reasons why may not become clear until next year.  With roughly 85% to 90% of expected deer registrations in through Dec. 8, the total statewide harvest was down 11.8% compared to the same time last year, Chad Stewart, the DNR’s deer and elk manager, told Michigan Outdoor News.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?