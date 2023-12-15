Ohio in line for $110 million from DuPont Co. over chemical contamination

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently announced a proposed $110 million settlement with DuPont over chemical contamination spanning seven decades from the company’s Washington Works facility in Parkersburg, W.Va., just across the border from Washington County, Ohio. “This settlement is a victory for all Ohioans, especially those living along the Ohio River near the Parkersburg plant,” said DeWine, who originated the lawsuit against DuPont while serving as Ohio’s attorney general in 2018.