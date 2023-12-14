Iowa DNR encourages hunters to discuss hunting plan, safety after 2023 incidents

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The opening weekend of Iowa’s second gun deer season saw another 50,000-plus hunters enjoying time in the timber in pursuit of whitetails. Unfortunately, there were three hunting incidents that serve as a reminder for hunters to review safety measures before heading out. Two separate incidents involved the same issue — shooting at running deer — where deer were running between two hunters and one hunter was struck by a wayward shot from another in their party. The other incident involved a self-inflicted injury due to carelessly handling a firearm and lack of muzzle control.