Interested in buying hunting land? Here’s how to locate your dream of a game-rich paradise

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Among the many benefits of being a hunter in the United States is the ability to find public land relatively close to home on which to target deer, ducks, grouse, pheasants, and other game and non-game species. But for some people, owning their own piece of hunting property is the dream. It may not be a simple proposition – simplicity, of course, is relative when it comes to buying any type of property – but people who plan ahead and know exactly what they’re looking for stand the best chance for success.