The holiday season is upon us, and if you’re scrambling for that perfect last-minute gift for the sportsman in your life, look no further.

Looking for that BIG gift or a stocking stuffer? Whether they are an avid angler, an ice fishing enthusiast, or a dedicated hunter, we’ve compiled a list of top-notch gear that will make their eyes light up with joy. From cutting-edge fishing equipment to cozy outdoor apparel, here are the top 10 last-minute gift ideas for your favorite sportsman.

Blackfish Zenith Soft-Shell Jacket

Keep your sportsman warm and comfortable during chilly outdoor expeditions with the Blackfish Zenith Soft-Shell Jacket. This high-performance jacket provides excellent insulation and is designed to withstand the elements, making it an essential addition to any angler or hunter’s wardrobe.

$150 — Learn more

Rapala Crush City Bronco Bug

For the angler who enjoys bass fishing, the Rapala Crush City Bronco Bug is a must-have in his or her tackle box. This realistic and versatile bait is sure to attract big bites, making it an ideal gift for those who love the thrill of reeling in a trophy catch.

$6.99 – Six Pack — Learn more

Abu Garcia Revo SX Rocket Casting Reel

Upgrade your sportsman’s fishing experience with the Abu Garcia Revo SX Rocket Casting Reel. Known for its blazing fast retrieval rate, this reel is perfect for those who want to cover more water and increase their chances of landing the big one.

$189.95 — Learn more

KastKing Spartacus II Spinning Fishing Reel

The KastKing Spartacus II Spinning Fishing Reel combines power and precision, making it an excellent gift for anglers who appreciate top-quality gear at an affordable price. Its smooth drag system and durable construction ensure a reliable performance on the water.

$43.99 — Learn more

Simms Fishing M’s Fall Run Hybrid Hoody

Help your sportsman stay warm in style with the Simms Fishing M’s Fall Run Hybrid Hoody. This versatile hoody is designed for comfort and functionality, making it a go-to choice for outdoor activities in varying weather conditions.

$199.95 — Learn more

Clam Pinhead Pro Jigging Spoon

Ice fishing enthusiasts will appreciate the Clam Pinhead Pro Jigging Spoon. Its unique design and enticing action make it an effective lure for targeting a variety of cold-water species. Add this spoon to your sportsman’s ice fishing arsenal for increased success on the frozen lakes.

$4.79 — Learn more

PISCIFUN Ice Fishing Carbon X 500 1000 Reel & Rod Combo

Elevate your sportsman’s ice fishing game with the PISCIFUN Ice Fishing Carbon X 500 1000 Reel & Rod Combo. This high-performance combo is designed specifically for ice fishing, providing the sensitivity and strength needed to tackle winter conditions.

$99.99 — Learn more

TIDEWE Men’s Heated Jacket Fleece

Ensure your favorite sportsman stays warm during cold hunting expeditions with the TIDEWE Men’s Heated Jacket Fleece. This rechargeable heated jacket offers customizable warmth levels, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to stay comfortable in the chilliest environments.

$78.99 — Learn more

Irish Setter Wingshooter Boots

A pair of reliable and comfortable boots is essential for any hunter. The Irish Setter Wingshooter Boots combine classic style with modern technology, providing waterproof and insulated protection for those long days in the field.

$209.99 — Learn more

StrikeMaster Lithium 24v Auger

Ice anglers will appreciate the efficiency and convenience of the StrikeMaster Lithium 24v Auger with an 8-inch drill. This electric auger is powerful, lightweight, and perfect for drilling through thick ice, ensuring your sportsman spends more time fishing and less time drilling. The Strikemaster Lithium 24v lightest most compact peak performer in its class. The 8-inch auger weighs-in at 14.3 pounds and can drill up to 50 holes on a single charge.

$449 — Learn more

Bonus: Striker Tundra Mitts

Keep frostbite at bay with the Striker Tundra Mitts. These insulated mittens are designed for extreme cold weather, providing unparalleled warmth for hands during ice fishing or winter hunts.

SALE PRICE: $29.99 — Learn more

This holiday season, surprise your favorite sportsman with gear that enhances their outdoor adventures. Whether they’re casting a line, drilling through ice, or trekking through the wilderness, these top 10 last-minute gift ideas are sure to make their holidays merry and bright.