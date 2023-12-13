Newest group of Minnesota conservation officers complete training, assigned stations

St. Paul — After months of intensive training in all aspects of being a Minnesota DNR conservation officer, 15 new officers are now working in their initial field stations.

“I’m excited for these new officers as they get started and am confident they will carry on the Enforcement Division’s proud tradition of protecting Minnesota’s people and natural resources,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “We demand a lot from our conservation officers, and I have no doubt these new officers are up to the task.”

The new conservation officers bring with them a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. Some of them already were licensed peace officers and came through the traditional hiring process, while others had no law enforcement experience and took part in the CO Prep program, which prepares people with at least a two-year degree in any discipline to become a conservation officer.

All the new officers attended the CO Academy at Camp Ripley from May through mid-August and trained in the field with experienced officers from then through Dec. 5.

New conservation officers and their stations include:

Nicholas Ambroz – Waseca

Matthew Brodin – Brainerd

Levi Brown – Benson

Nicolas Bruesewitz – Karlstad

Sean Cannon – Cook

Koleby Dingmann – Montevideo

Justin Frisch – Cambridge

Aimee Hand – Willow River

Jake Homan – Wealthwood

Sarah Jahn – Thief River Falls #2

Brady Manteufel – Bagley

Derek Peterlin – Brookston

Landyn Saewert – Wadena

Joe Scholz – Malmo

Jamus Veit – Baudette #2

There are 155 field stations across the state, each covering about 650 square miles. While this year’s conservation officer class will cut down on the number of vacancies, there still will be more than 12 field stations without full-time, dedicated coverage.

The DNR is holding a CO Academy next spring and plans to begin the hiring process early next year for a 2025 academy.

