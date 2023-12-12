For Minnesota’s Fred Bengtson, four decades with the DNR was an extension of a lifetime with wildlife

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fred Bengtson left his job without even the rumor of fanfare. He didn’t give a farewell speech to his staff, or emote on social media. A party? No chance. After nearly 40 years working for the Minnesota DNR, the last 21 as area wildlife manager in Sauk Rapids in Benton County, Bengtson did it his way. He just retired.