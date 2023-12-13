Gear & Gadgets: A new propeller to power through tough conditions, and much more

Mud Buddy and Backwater Performance introduced the new Warrior performance plus propeller, which the company calls – a “Whole New Gear” for your surface drive mud motor.

The new two-blade Warrior propeller is designed for large block mud motors that need more speed, more power in deep mud and for big boats and heavy loads.

The Warrior 12.75 inch diameter propeller with a 10 pitch blade boasts a thicker blade surface for tough conditions, harder Rockwell stainless steel that extends the blade life, a knifelike blade edge that cuts cleanly through open water, a superior electronic balance and a new bright chrome-like polished finish.

The Warrior is an enlarged version of the legendary Mud Buddy Big Blade combined with the diameter, big bite, and robust design of the Hammer propeller. Two iconic blades blended into one amazing propeller.

See mudbuddy.com or backwaterperformance.com for more information.

SNYDER’S LURES ADDS TO THEIR WINTER LINE UP

For more than four decades, Gary Snyder has been designing and developing lures in the hopes that fisherman just like him will be able to land their dream catch.

For this ice fishing season, he’s taken the popular Moon Fry jig and made it into horizontal option for winter fishing. Field testing last year proved the new design will trigger just about everything swimming in a lake. It’s available in all new glow colors including blood line and is available in sizes 4,6,8 and 10.

The Stripper Spoon is one of Snyder’s favorite lures and for good reason…it catches big fish. From crappies to northern pike there is no doubt you need this lure in your arsenal. Tip this lure with a minnow or minnow head and watch the big fish drool. The Stripper Spoon comes in six colors and in 8 and 10 hook sizes.

Ask for them by name at your local bait and tackle store or visit www.snyderslures.com for more information.

BOOT INSULATORS FROM ARCTICSHIELD

ArcticShield Boot Insulators with Retain ™ Technology in Realtree Xtra ® Camouflage feature a polyester outer shell and liner and are windproof, water resistant, lightweight and easily packable. They roll up to fit in your pocket or backpack, come with an adjustable draw cord, easy open YKK locking zipper, and speed clip attachment.

These Boot Insulators lock heat in.

ArcticShield Retain varies the heat level to give you warmth where you need it most, while still allowing you room to move — because it provides less bulk. A warm hunter is quieter, mentally focused, on the hunt longer, and more likely to be successful.

Independent laboratory tests have confirmed that ArcticShield Retain captures greater than 90 percent of body heat, and maintains the 90 percent heat for a longer period of time than other products on the market.

ArcticShield Retain is strategically located throughout the garment keeping you warm and comfortable no matter what level of activity or temperature range you will be hunting in.

ArcticShield is manufactured by Absolute Outdoor, Inc.

For more information about other products from ArcticShield, visit www.arcticshieldoutdoor.com.

NEW FEDERAL MERCHANDISE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Demanded by hunters and shooters across the country, Federal Ammunition has added more options of high-quality branded gear for sale direct to consumers, alongside the company’s ammunition products. The new merchandise includes men’s and women’s apparel and much more.

Federal More X3 T-Shirt: Made from premium, ultra-comfortable fabric, this T-shirt ensures you’re not only stylish but also comfortable, whether you’re at the range, a competition, or simply embracing the clay shooting lifestyle.

Federal S.O.F.L. Hoodie: This Moss Green Hoodie from the Federal Brand is the perfect choice for those looking for a soft and classic look. Featuring a simple classic logo and made of a soft fabric blend, this hoodie is sure to keep you warm and comfortable all day.

Federal Side by Blue/Gold: Hit the range with this new Federal logo hat. It features a denim front, gold mesh back and embroidered logo. The adjustable hat is made from 47% cotton and 53% polyester.

For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com

GEAR UP FOR EARLY ICE WITH THE DELTA FLOAT SUIT

The Delta Float Suit from IceArmor by Clam packs all the features an ice angler is looking for into one suit. Along with MotionFloat Technology that will provide buoyancy assistance in the event of an ice break through, this suit has a soft touch, yet extremely durable, waterproof shell and a super soft long nap fleece inner lining for comfort and warmth out on the ice.

Built with anglers in mind, this suit is waterproof, breathable, warm, and extremely comfortable for the coldest winter days. The Delta Float Suit is available in three color options and in sizes from small to 5XL. The parka and bib are sold separately.

Clam Outdoors began as a manufacturer of quality ice fishing equipment over 30 years ago. The leader in the ice-fishing industry offers a full line of hardwater fishing supplies, including the Fish Trap® (flip over shelters), Clam™ pop-up hub-style shelters, IceArmor™ by Clam (outerwear: bibs, parkas, head & hand) and Clam Ice Fishing clothing (base layer, socks, boots).

To order or learn more, visit Clam Outdoors at www.clamoutdoors.com