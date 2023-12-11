Advocate reminds New York lakefront owners of safe ways to use de-icer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Warren County woman is again reminding lake-front property owners to practice safety in the use of ice-eaters and/or bubblers. Cindy Mead, of Horicon, took on the issue – one that has been debated in the ice fishing community for years – in the winter of 2021-22 after her daughter’s dog drowned in Brant Lake, in northern Warren County. The dog had wandered off and gotten in the open water created by a de-icer and was unable to get back on shore. The dog was later found deceased in the water.