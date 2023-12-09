Ohio sauger fishing is a challenge; here are some tips

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I needed time to think it over. I thought I knew what I was doing. Fishing for saugeye turned out not like I expected. I figured it to be the same as the Lake Erie walleye I grew up with in the Western Basin. Catching them proved far different from raising them. Seven years of aquaculture with walleye and saugeye failed to bridge the gulf between fisheries biology and animal behavior.