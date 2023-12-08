Late-winter deer season in Illinois seen as chance to boost ‘time spent’ in the woods

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

More than 16% of Illinois deer hunters spend 25 days or more in the woods each season. But half the state’s hunters (49%) spend only between two and 10 days hunting. One assumption for why there are so many “short-timers” could be that many hunters participate only in the 7-day firearms season. But a report by the Illinois Natural History Survey throws shade at that notion.