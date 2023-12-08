Search
Friday, December 8th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, December 8th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Late-winter deer season in Illinois seen as chance to boost ‘time spent’ in the woods

This year’s late-winter season in Illinois is Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14, running concurrently with the CWD season in northern counties. (Stock photo)
More than 16% of Illinois deer hunters spend 25 days or more in the woods each season. But half the state’s hunters (49%) spend only between two and 10 days hunting. One assumption for why there are so many “short-timers” could be that many hunters participate only in the 7-day firearms season. But a report by the Illinois Natural History Survey throws shade at that notion.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1849

Dan Small December 8, 2023

Environmental historian Lowell Baier discusses whether wolves should still be protected by the Endangered Species Act. Florence County, Wisconsin offers

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?