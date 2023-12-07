Position approved to coordinate, organize ATV activities in Iowa

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Funding was recently approved for a position overseeing off-highway vehicle activities in Iowa. The Iowa Natural Resources Commission approved a contract in November with the Iowa Off Highway Vehicle Association calling for funding a statewide job promoting activities for all-terrain vehicle operators. Duties will include writing grants, organizing meetings and communicating with the public.