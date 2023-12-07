Gear & Gadgets: Newest accessory from Vexilar and more

Anglers who use lures painted with a phosphorescent material that glows when charged by UV light will be impressed with the newest accessory from Vexilar.

The Glo-Ring fits into a Vexilar carry case rod holder and can be used as a rod holder too, but inside the ring are 18 super bright, UV LEDs to charge a lure instantly with 360-degree coverage by simply dropping the lure into the lighted chamber.

It’s built to be powered by a 12-volt battery source and the Glo-Ring easily attaches to Vexilar’s quick charge jack plug to a battery but also comes with gator clips for getting power from any 12-volt power source. The package comes with a wall-mounting bracket so the Glo-Ring can be mounted inside a permanent fish house or on any type of portable carry case, like the popular Genz Pack “Blue Box”.

It has a master on/off switch but can be kept on all night if needed with minimal power drain. Most glow lures require a re-charge every 2-5 minutes, so using a flashlight to re-charge a lure is time consuming, so you tend not to do it as often as you should. Now with the GLO-RING, you simply dip the lure into the chamber for one second and you are fully charged and good to go.

To learn more about this and other Vexilar products go to www.vexilar.com.

NEW BOOK DETAILS 40 YEARS OF HILARIOUS ADVENTURES OF A BLIND ANGLER

White Cane Fishing: Forty Years of Hilarious Adventures of a Blind Angler is authored by Dan Rogers.

It’s the story of how a blind man kept his fishing therapy and career going for four decades despite going blind and how he did it.

This is not a “how-to” book and not just for anglers. It’s a humorous read, with a comedy of errors and sometimes terrifying events that will make you laugh.

There’s even a bit of romance included in this book as well as many poignant adventures.

White Cane Fishing: Forty Years of Hilarious Adventures of a Blind Angler is a perfect Christmas gift. The book is available on Amazon.com, Kindle Books, paperback, and as an eBook.

BOOK DETAILS THE HISTORY OF MINNESOTA DUCK CAMPS

Minnesota Duck Camps, 160 Years of History and Tradition is written by author Steve Knutson and it’s the most definitive book ever published about the history of Minnesota duck camps. It includes over 750 hard-bound pages, information on more than 250 duck camps, clubs, and duck passes, over 700 photos including vintage, present day, & aerial, along with vintage hunting stories from the 1800s and early 1900s.

The book starts with the first duck hunting club and club house operating in the 1860s and continues through modern times. Minnesota Duck Camps is filled with the history of these camps and the background of the men and women who hunted there. Read about the hunting groups from the East Coast who traveled through Minnesota in the 1870s on newly-laid railroad tracks living in railcars specially modified for hunters.

Learn about the involvement of many of the state’s wealthiest and most prominent residents in prestigious duck hunting camps and clubs, as well as finding out about less extravagant accommodations aptly named as “shacks” used by average working men. Vintage waterfowl hunting history conditions are described by stories and articles from the late 1800s and early 1900s. This book is a must for anyone with an interest in history or waterfowl hunting and makes an ideal Christmas gift. To order or for more information call 612-816-5156 or email svknutson@gmail.com.

CLAM OUTDOORS MISAGO SPINNING REEL FOR ICE

The Misago spinning reel by Clam features all the top components that ice anglers are looking for all in one reel. It is incredibly smooth with a 9+1 ball bearing system, Multi-Disk Teflon Drag System and graphite wide rotor and chrome steel ball bearings.

No matter the species you’re targeting this hardwater season, if you desire a premium reel designed for ice fishing this is the reel for you.

Clam Outdoors began as a manufacturer of quality ice fishing equipment over 30 years ago. The leader in the ice-fishing industry offers a full line of hardwater fishing supplies, including the Fish Trap® (flip over shelters), Clam™ pop-up hub-style shelters, IceArmor™ by Clam (outerwear: bibs, parkas, head & hand) and Clam Ice Fishing clothing (base layer, socks, boots).

To view and learn more, please visit www.clamoutdoors.com

NEW TUNGSTEN LARV EYE JIG

The new VMC Tungsten Larv Eye Jig provides precision vertical jigging with a design that maintains a 90-degree presentation of live or imitation bait.

This new jig features an exclusive super sharp VMC Power Gap hook and an oversized 3D holographic eye that will grab the attention of crappie, bluegill, perch, walleye and other species. Tip it with a leech, a minnow, or your favorite soft plastic and let the action start!

The Tungsten Larv Eye Jig is available in 16 colors, including Glow Black Wonderbread, Glow Hot Perch, Glow, Glow Red, Glow Metallic Rainbow, Glow Purpledescent, Glow Tiger, Glow Orange Chartreuse, Glow Fire Tiger, Glow Juicy Lucy, Glow Chartreuse, Glow Metallic Red, Green Orange Glow, Glow Parrot, Glow Yellow Perch, and Glow Pink Chartreuse. All colors feature Ultra Glow, a special finish that allows the jig head to glow in dark water for up to 15 minutes.

The new VMC Tungsten Larv Eye Jig is available in two sizes, 1/32 oz. with a size 12 super sharp VMC Power Gap hook, and 1/16 oz., with a size 10 super sharp VMC Power Gap hook.

VMC is one of several legendary fishing lure brands that belong to the Rapala VMC family. Learn more, visit www.Rapala.com.