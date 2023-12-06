Ice fishing kicking off in Minnesota as ice slowly thickens; here’s a report from many popular areas

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The transition from open water to hard water is slowing beginning in northern Minnesota, with many areas seeing “walkable” ice thickness – enough to start the hard-water season. The central and southern parts of the state are waiting for consistent colder weather before ice-fishing anglers will step onto the lakes. In central and southern Minnesota, the temperatures have been below freezing during the evenings, but are forecasted to climb to highs in 30s or low 40s for the upcoming week.