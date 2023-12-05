Fishing mortality continues to haunt East’s striped bass

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Despite increased catches of Atlantic striped bass in 2022, fishing mortality threatens to derail efforts to increase the species’ spawning stock by 2029. After Atlantic striped bass were declared overfished by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in 2019, several measures were enacted to limit mortality on the commercial and recreational fishing segments. However, a significant increase in the recreational harvest in 2022 means more changes could be on the horizon.