Gear & Gadgets: Hunting and fishing gear to help get you outdoors

HEVI-SHOT AMMUNITION RELEASES A NEW HEVI-BISMUTH UPLAND GAME LOAD

HEVI-Shot released an expansion of its HEVI-Bismuth Upland product lineup. The new option is a 12-gauge, No. 3, 1 1/4-ounce, 2 3/4-inch load set at a muzzle velocity of 1,400 feet-per-second (fps). With this newly added load, HEVI-Shot’s HEVI-Bismuth Upland product line now consists of three total options: two 12-gauge and one 20-gauge.

HEVI-Bismuth Upland is a good choice for bird hunters for several reasons. It features non-toxic bismuth pellets, so it’s safe to use in both classic and modern shotguns. It also has softer perceived recoil than traditional, heavier lead loads and it produces amazing patterns.

Many people have a real need when it comes to finding a good load to use in their classic fixed-choke shotguns. And for that, HEVI-Bismuth is certainly the answer upland hunters are looking for.

Other features include: 100-percent payload of 9.6 g/cc HEVI-Bismuth pellets are 22 percent denser than steel; Quality components with all-season reliability, 25-round boxes.

For more information on all products from HEVI-Shot, visit www.hevishot.com.

FEDERAL ANNOUNCES GOLD MEDAL ACTION PISTOL AMMUNITION

Federal Ammunition is proud to announce a new product line called Gold Medal Action Pistol; manufactured specifically for those who compete at the highest level in any action shooting sport. The new Gold Medal Action Pistol offers even better accuracy and consistency than the original Gold Medal, and it’s loaded to competition power-factor requirements.

The fully encapsulated FMJ bullet and Catalyst lead-free primer delivers cleaner shooting. The all-new Gold Medal Action Pistol loads are available in 9mm Luger, 147-grain FMJ and 40 S&W, 180-grain FMJ.

Gold Medal Action Pistol features requirements with heavy, flatter-nosed bullets for more reliable knockdowns on steel targets in competition. Federal has a similar product in Syntech Action Pistol that has been extremely successful the past several years, so they’re proud to now offer Gold Medal Action Pistol as well. This delivers more options to their competition-focused customers.

Gold Medal Action Pistol is available in 50-round boxes. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.

AFFORDABLE CRYO CARBON ICE RODS

Introducing the CRYO series ice rods that offer exceptional performance with a custom look and feel. Eagle Claw’s CRYO Series ice rods are setting a new standard, delivering unparalleled quality at an unprecedented price point, putting superior performance within the reach of everyday hardwater anglers.

It all begins with the ultra-lightweight, high-grade carbon graphite blank. This foundation not only ensures a robust and durable rod, but also delivers precision sensitivity, allowing you to feel every movement of your jig beneath the ice.

In addition to the advanced blank, Eagle Claw has equipped the CRYO series with stainless steel fly style guides, a feature loved by serious ice anglers across the country. These guides significantly reduce the rod’s overall weight while enhancing its performance. CRYO Rods also features custom handle design that forgoes a traditional reel seat, you have the freedom to position your reel exactly where you want it, rather than being limited by factory-set locations. This unique feature enhances your ice fishing experience by increasing feel and further reducing weight.

To finish off these premium ice rods, they added a high-visibility tip to ensure that even the slightest bites don’t escape your notice.

Learn more about the CRYO difference today, visit www.eagleclaw.com/ice-fishing.

ACCESSORY OPTIONS FOR YOUR VEXILAR FLASHERS

Vexilar, the leader in ice fishing electronics, has many options that further complete your flasher units. Among them is the new Snow Shield, which is great for keeping snow, rain, and debris off the face of your Vexilar FLX series of flashers. It fits easily on any of the FLX series of flashers, and is made of clear, durable Lexan.

The Vexilar GLO-RING uses special UV LED’s, which allows anglers to glow a lure treated with glow paint with only one second of exposure inside the powerful GLO-RING light chamber. Powered by either a direct connection to your Vexilar battery via the quick connect charging cable or it can be fully adapted to get power from any carry case with supplied gator clip adapters. A mounting bracket comes with the GLO-RING to install on a Vexilar Genz pack or the wall of your permanent fish house. The GLO-RING can also be used as a rod holder.

Visit www.vexilar.com for more information on their complete line of electronics and accessories.

NEW LAZER LITE 10-INCH DRILL UNIT

This ice fishing season, spend more time fishing and less time drilling with StrikeMaster's new Lazer™ Lite 10-inch Drill Unit.

Built tough with StrikeMaster’s proprietary synthetic resin molded flighting, the Lazer Lite drill unit gives hardwater anglers the lightest 10-inch (hole diameter) drill unit on the market. That means hardwater anglers can be more nimble and experience less fatigue drilling more holes to get on fish faster.

This new drill unit has been designed to be used exclusively with StrikeMaster’s Lithium 40V powerhead, which provides hardwater anglers maximum torque needed to drill big holes through thick ice fast. The Lithium 40V powerhead features a 40-volt, 5-amp hour, lithium ION battery, an electric, forward and reverse DC brushless motor, and a planetary gear system offering a 15.9:1 gear ratio to power through the thickest ice.

The drill unit features twin serrated stainless-steel lazer blades that slice through ice like a hot knife through butter. It offers full-length segmented flighting, and a carriage that is formed from exclusively engineered compounds. The drill unit features a reinforced “T” Connection to Carriage with the heavy-duty steel hex shaft. The unit’s super sharp Power Point keeps the drill unit in place while drilling.

The Lazer Lite 10-inch Drill Unit weighs 6.8 lbs.

Learn more at Rapala.com/strikemaster-augers.