Commentary: Do not place garbage or waste on or under the ice this winter fishing season; it’s the law in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Effective July 1, 2023, it’s illegal to place garbage and human/other waste on or under the ice of state waters in Minnesota. Garbage, rubbish, cigarette filters, debris from fireworks, offal, the body of a dead animal, litter, sewage, and any other waste needs to be stored inside your shelter, motor vehicle, or any other conveyance or inside a container that is secured to your shelter, motor vehicle, or conveyance. The fine is $100, plus administration and other fees.