Harvest declines during the 2023 Ohio fall turkey hunting season

Doing the math clearly shows that the number of turkeys killed and the number of hunters who pursued the birds slumped during Ohio’s recently concluded fall turkey hunting season. The total number of turkeys killed from Oct. 14 through Nov. 12 was 753 birds. Broken down, this figure was a reported 364 females (adults and juveniles), 368 males (adults and juveniles), plus another 21 birds listed as “unknown.”