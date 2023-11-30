Why it might be best to wait a bit for early-ice panfish

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Deer season is nearly behind most of us, and thoughts of ice fishing get the blood flowing. You know the days: just a few inches of clear, black ice with sunfish twirling below and to the sides of the hole as we extract them from hungry schools off the edges of standing green weedbeds. It’s typically the shortest part of the season, with 3 to 4 inches of safe, walkable ice. And it’s the first and last trip most ice anglers will see with these conditions.