Iowa Habitat and Access Program opens up more land for hunters

Just in time for the firearm deer hunting season, two more properties will be available to hunters through the Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP). The additions will bring the total available acreage statewide to approximately 33,000 acres and involve 250 landowners, according to Nick Baumgarten, Private Lands Program coordinator and director of IHAP. The program rewards participants with payment incentives as well as guidance for habitat improvements in exchange for allowing hunting access to land.