Wisconsin bowhunter acted reasonably in killing cougar

Benjamin Karasch, of Eau Claire, is the bowhunter who killed a mountain lion Nov. 11 in Buffalo County, Wis., after it spotted him atop his ladder stand and stalked to within 13 yards. Fearing the cougar was about to attack, Karasch, 39, arrowed it. Wisconsin’s last documented cougar kill was in 1908, 115 years ago. Wisconsin lists cougars as a protected species, but allows people to defend themselves or protect their property if they fear the animal is about to cause harm.