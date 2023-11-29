Competitive archery now an Alexandria College option in west-central Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Alexandria Technical and Community College in west-central Minnesota has emphasized enhancing the student experience on campus by offering expanded extracurricular activities in recent years. The school offers soccer, eSports, volleyball, competitive fishing, clay target shooting, baseball, and golf as varsity sports. Now the school will add an archery program to those options. In doing so, Alexandria TCC will become the first two-year college in the state to offer competitive archery through USA Archery’s Collegiate Archery Program.