8-pounder proof of largemouth growth in Illinois’ Dutchman Lake

Largemouth bass and sunfish were the start of DNR’s 2022 sampling of Dutchman Lake, as bluegills and channel catfish appear to continue struggling in the fishing spot in deep southern Illinois. Largemouth bass abundance in Dutchman Lake in spring of 2022 increased compared to the previous year, with a catch rate of 182 fish per hour during the electrofishing effort.