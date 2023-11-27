Nature Smart: Big hares of the Arctic

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Recently while on a trip to photograph polar bears in the sub-Arctic, I spotted an animal that embodies adaptation to its fullest, the Arctic hare (Lepus arcticus). I was moving across the tundra with the Arctic vegetation in its autumn blazing glory. Bright reds and vibrant yellows painted the landscape and turned everything into a vibrant visual scene. Large, smooth rocks, often covered in lichens, punctuated the landscape. It was perfect habitat for an Arctic hare.