Fur market slow to improve as 2023 trapping season opens in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

By the time you read this the trapping season will have been open almost three weeks in Illinois. The first week at least was pretty mild, so I’m sure many trappers took advantage of this. Certainly, it will be easier to trap fall beaver without a lot of snow and ice. The last couple of years has been pretty tough on wild fur.