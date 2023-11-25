Saturday, November 25th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, November 25th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Episode 463 – Deer harvest update for Minnesota and Wisconsin, 80 birds getting re-named, a sub-Arctic trip report, migrating tundra swans, and debating top musicians

Headlines this week include Minnesota and Wisconsin firearms deer kill both down for the season from 2022, plus the great bird renaming controversy. Sabrina Chandler from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service joins the program to discuss the tundra swan migration on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge this time of year. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela spends a segment with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein to share memories of his recent trip to Cape Churchill, Manitoba, to photograph polar bears and beluga whales. Tim Lesmeister spends two segments with Drieslein: one to discuss the latest news headlines, and one to argue about the Mount Rushmore of greatest female pop vocalists of all time.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?