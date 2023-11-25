Headlines this week include Minnesota and Wisconsin firearms deer kill both down for the season from 2022, plus the great bird renaming controversy. Sabrina Chandler from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service joins the program to discuss the tundra swan migration on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge this time of year. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela spends a segment with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein to share memories of his recent trip to Cape Churchill, Manitoba, to photograph polar bears and beluga whales. Tim Lesmeister spends two segments with Drieslein: one to discuss the latest news headlines, and one to argue about the Mount Rushmore of greatest female pop vocalists of all time.
Episode 463 – Deer harvest update for Minnesota and Wisconsin, 80 birds getting re-named, a sub-Arctic trip report, migrating tundra swans, and debating top musicians
