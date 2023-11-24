Friday, November 24th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, November 24th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Three waterfowl species subject to be renamed

Beginning next year, the world’s largest group of ornithologists, the American Ornithological Society, will begin renaming as many as 80 North American bird species currently named after people. Among waterfowl, three species could see their names changed next year: the (l-r) Barrow’s goldeneye, Steller’s eider, and Ross’s goose. Controversial within the birdwatching community, the renaming effort (per media reports) aims to eliminate “exclusionary naming conventions developed in the 1800s,” according to Judith Scarl, executive director and CEO of AOS. (Stock photos)
The American Ornithological Society plans in 2024 to begin renaming up to 80 bird species, and three waterfowl species – Ross’s goose, Barrow’s goldeneyes, and Steller’s eiders – are likely to be among the birds that are given new names. AOS, the recognized authority on bird naming in North America, plans to rename all species that are named after people. In a Nov. 1 press release, the AOS announced the changes are being made “in an effort to address past wrongs and engage far more people in the enjoyment, protection, and study of birds.”
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?