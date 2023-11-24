Three waterfowl species subject to be renamed

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The American Ornithological Society plans in 2024 to begin renaming up to 80 bird species, and three waterfowl species – Ross’s goose, Barrow’s goldeneyes, and Steller’s eiders – are likely to be among the birds that are given new names. AOS, the recognized authority on bird naming in North America, plans to rename all species that are named after people. In a Nov. 1 press release, the AOS announced the changes are being made “in an effort to address past wrongs and engage far more people in the enjoyment, protection, and study of birds.”